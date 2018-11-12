Lalong 2019: Gyang is round peg in round hole  By Fatai Ibrahim

“No General can fight is battle alone, his success depends upon his ability putting the right man in right place”. – Philip Armor.

The recent appointment of Arc. Pam Dung Gyang as the Director General of Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Simon Bako Lalong’s re-election bid come 2019 is a welcome development to all lovers of democracy and good governance in Plateau state and beyond. His experience, exposure, tenacity of purpose, intellectual acuity and humility make him to be eminently qualified for this onerous task of returning His Excellency Simon Lalong as the Executive Governor of Plateau state come 2019.

Arc. Pam Dung Gyang attended Boys Secondary School, Gindiri, Plateau state and the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied Bsc/Msc Architecture. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Architecture.

“The future leadership of any society is dependent upon men and women who are willing to go extra miles” so said Napoleon Hills. Pam Dung Gyang had a distinguishing career in the service of his fatherland at the federal level, where as the coordinating chairman on Prototype Housing scheme, he was saddled with the responsibility of delivering various types of houses, that have been sold to the public by the federal government in different parts of the country.

These estates can be found in Lagos (five estates), Abuja-the Federal Capital Territory-FCT (five estates) which provide over 1000 housing units in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Jos and Lafia.

After a fruitful and eventful service at the civil service (federal) on November 20, 2002 Gyang retired and decided to join partisan politics with the sole aim of adding value for the growth and development of the people. This was after much clarion call from his good people across the length and breadth of Plateau state and beyond on the need to bring his experience, tenacity, exposure and intellectual sagacity to bear for the common good of the entire citizenry in Plateau.

Like the former and foremost President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln, Arc. Pam. Dung Gyang contested for the office of the governor in Plateau state twice on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). And in 2011, he became deputy governorship candidate under the banner of Labour Party.



Robert Williams, a great scholar, once said, “Constant focus on our goals back up with purposeful actions, will bring good results”.

Pam Dung Gyang coming on board as the Director General of Governor Simon Bako Lalong’s 2019 re election bid, could simply be described as fantastic and legendary as well as putting a round peg in a round hole.

His vast, versatile and grassroots oriented interactions would be a boost to the re election bid of Lalong come 2019.

In a related development, Governor Simon Bako Lalong’s infrastructural and grassroots oriented programs and policies in all the 3 senatoral zones of Plateau state are on the basis of equity and fairness. Furthermore as various wonderful peace initiatives put in place by the Rescue Administration under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Lalong will lead APC to total victory come 2019 and beyond.

In conclusion, APC members in Plateau state and beyond should see themselves as one big family, like Mario Puzo, a versatile scholar cum political analyst once posited, “The strength of the family is strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other”. It now beacons on all APC party faithful from all the wards across the 17 local government areas of Plateau state to support the profound leadership qualities of Arc. Pam Dung Gyang as the Director General of Simon Bako Lalong 2019 re-election bid, for that is the only way all of us can enjoy the exceleration of victory come 2019 and beyond in line with the scripture which says, “He that work with you should eat the sweat in you “.

Governor Lalong by his sophisticated and scentilating leadership style remains the father of modern day Plateau in his quest of taking Plateau state to the eldorado (mountain top).

Ibrahim (alumnus of the prestigious Faculty of Law, University of Abuja- Nigeria) writes via [email protected]

