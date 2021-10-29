Lalong advises new Assembly speaker on togetherness

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on Friday advised the new speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, to carry his colleagues along and work for the benefit of the people and the legislature.

Lalong gave the advice when he played host to the new speaker, some principal officers and members of the House.

The former speaker, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, was on Thursday impeached by members amidst rancour, and replaced him with Hon. Yakubu Sanda.

The governor in a statement by his director of press, Dr. Makut Macham, said the House was totally autonomous and capable of determining its leadership at any time without any external interference.

He expressed confidence that the lawmakers’ decision was the best for the state, adding that “they have clearly shown that they are on the side of the people and will not sacrifice legislative duties for which they have taken an oath to perform on the altar of political ambitions.”

“As a House, you are the ones who know why you had to change your leadership at this moment. However, this kind of event is not new to the Plateau House of Assembly where leaderships have been changed in the past.

“Nobody comes to the House as a speaker, but the members donate such privilege to one of them as first among equals. That is why those who have such privilege should do their best to carry their colleagues along and work for the benefit of the people and the legislature,” he said.

He advised the new speaker to be focused and humble in discharging his duties with utmost diligence and respect for all members as well as a commitment to work for the success of the government.

In his remarks, the new speaker said he was humbled by the confidence that 16 of his colleagues including some PDP members reposed in him to lead them “at this auspicious time promising to be fair, just and patriotic.”

He assured the governor that the House will collaborate with the Executive and the legislature to serve the people of Plateau by ensuring that there is good governance, security, peace and infrastructural development among others.