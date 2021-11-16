Lalong appoints ex-Plateau APC scribe Sati special adviser

Plateau state governor Simon Lalong has approved the appointment of erstwhile state secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bashir Musa Sati and others as special advisers.

The governor also approved the splitting of the office of Deputy Chief of Staff

This was contained in a statement by Lalong’s spokesman Dr Makut Macham, Monday evening in Jos.

“In addition to earlier appointments of Special Advisers approved by Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, more appointments have been announced of other Special Advisers and other political appointees,” Makut said.

He said: “Barr. Bashir Musa Sati, Barr. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, Rev. Dr. David Laje, Hon. Sani Mudi and Maj. Gen. Paul Goar (Rtd),” are appointed as additional special advisers.

According to Macham, the governor also approved the appointment of two Deputy Chiefs of Staff in the Governor’s Office, with “Salihu Kwando – Deputy Chief of Staff (General Admin) and Ubrahim Saleh Maitala – Deputy Chief of Staff (Political Affairs),” respectively.

He said the special advisers will be sworn in on Wednesday, 17th November 2021 at the new Government House, Little Rayfield Jos.

Likewise, Macham said the governor also approved the appointment of Mr. Kwaplong Mathew Bialwan, as managing director and Board of the Plateau Minerals Development Company Ltd. (PMDC).

