Lalong, Bogoro condole with NCPC boss over mother’s death

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has commiserated with the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, over the demise of her mother, Ngo Zimi Pam.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, reminded the NCPC boss that, “As a man of God, you are fully conversant with the fact that it is God that gives and takes life.

“We’re proud of the good life the late Ngo Zimi Pam lived, which is evident with the legacy she left behind in you, the executive secretary of the NCPC, a shining light both within and outside the country. We cannot question God; we have to appreciate him in all circumstances.”

He prayed that God would comfort him and the entire family.

In his response, Rev. Pam thanked the Plateau state government for the love and concern shown to the family.

Similarly, the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, commiserated with Rev. Pam, saying, “I bring condolence on behalf of my family and TETFund on Ngo Zimi’s transition to glory. Mama is already and has always been proud of you and your strides. Mama’s demise is a transition to glory as a Christian.”

“Although she has gone to rest with the Lord, it is always difficult to part with a loved one, especially her children and other family members like you. At 97, mama left us very fulfilled.”

In his response, Rev. Pam thanked Prof. Bogoro for the love and concern shown to the family over the years, saying, “People know us together; I appreciate you for being one among the first to send messages of encouragement.”