Lalong felicitates with Archbishop Kaigama @62

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong, has congratulated His Grace, the Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Ayau Kaigama on his 62nd birthday.

Lalong in a congratulatory message described Archbishop Kaigama as a man of God whose passion for peaceful coexistence and justice is legendary.

This was contained in a statement Sunday, by the director of press and public affairs, to the governor Dr. Makut Macham.

“We cannot thank His Grace, Archbishop Kaigama enough for the role he played in ensuring that peace returned to Plateau State. He demonstrated the true essence of the love of God by embracing people from different religious, ethnic and social backgrounds and motivating them to love one another at all times,” Lalong said.

He further reminded Archbishop Kaigama that the state will continue to remain his home as the people have enormous respect for him because of the love, generosity and goodwill he showed them in his many years of preaching the gospel in the state.

Lalong also wished Kaidama, God’s divine protection and peace, assuring him of his personal prayers and that of the people of the Plateau state as he to carry out his duties as the Archbishop of Abuja.