Lalong gets along with everyone

There are politicians and there are politicians. Some politicians practice politics of greed. Others practice politics of confrontation. Some others practice politics of hate and deception. But there are noble politicians who practice politics of progressiveness. Fortunately, Nigeria is blessed with a lot of such progressive politicians.

His Excellency, Simon Bako Lalong, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, is one of such noble progressive politicians.

For a politician to be progressive, he has to be able to get along quite well with virtually everybody. Simon Bako Lalong is a master in that respect. He gets along well with his Plateau people, that was why they elected him as their governor for two terms. He gets along well with his colleagues, the northern state governors, that was why they chose him to be their chairman.

He gets along well with the federal government under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, that was why he was able to secure lots of developmental projects from the federal government for his good people of Plateau state.

Some of such federal projects secured by Governor Lalong include:

a) A cancer center for University of Jos Teaching Hospital worth N3 billion.

b) An orthopedic center sited in Jos.

c) North Central Campus of the Nigerian Law School, ie. Zonal Law School, sited in Jos

d) Federal Polytechnic sited in Shendam with a take up sum of N2 billion

e) Federal University of Education sited in Pankshin, Plateau state.

f) Not least he was able to assist in securing amnesty for Their Excellencies, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, respectively.

It is only the cooperative nature of his lalonian politics that enable him to succeed in recording these achievements. A real win-win type of politics, if one may say. No wonder, there are several calls from different quarters, that His Excellency, The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should pick Simon Bako Lalong as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Considering the cooperative nature and the win-win strategy of his politics, surely, Simon Bako Lalong, if made SGF, will greatly contribute to the success of the Tinubu government.

Moreover, the president-elect has made it clear that character and competence will be the only factors that will guide the choice of those he will appoint to work with him. Simon Bako Lalong is amply endowed with both good character and superb competence by providence. The chances of his being picked as the next SGF is therefore high. One can only pray may it be so.

Tijjani Gwani Jallaba,

Financial Secretary,

Tinubu Vanguard,

Bauchi State Chapter

08034476855

