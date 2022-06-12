Lalong lacks popularity to be Tinubu’s running mate – Nakande



The former minister of Information and Communications, Dasuki Salihu Nakande, has said Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, lacked the requisite popularity to be Senator Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential running mate in the 2023 general election.

Hon. Nakande in a statement entitled: “Why Tinubu Should Not Pick Gov Lalong As Running Mate,” said it was clear that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not the choice of Governor Simon Lalong during the primary elections of APC.

“As a major stakeholder in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau state, let me without mincing words, first of all make it clear that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not the choice of Governor Simon Lalong at the just concluded presidential primary.

“Governor Lalong threw his weight fully behind former governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, who has been his political ally for long and every sincere observer of political events can attest to this,” he said.

According to Nakande, it was evident that Lalong had denied Tinubu the chance of coming to meet with APC delegates in Jos.

“As evidence that Lalong was not keen on supporting Tinubu, the latter had during the campaign for the APC presidential ticket sought at different times to come to Plateau to speak with the delegates, but because Governor Lalong’s allegiance was elsewhere, he made it difficult for Tinubu to do so through various acts of subterfuge that postponed the visit indefinitely till the campaigns were over,” he alleged.

Nakande stated that without fear of contradiction, those that worked for Tinubu to get the number of votes from Plateau delegates at the primary, were no other than APC governorship aspirant, Chief Amos Gizo: Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Member representing Mikang/ Shendam/ Quanpaan Federal Constituency, Hon. Alphonsus Komsol; my humble self and a few others.

“…we find it insulting that some people would try to reinvent the wheel by claiming what did not belong to them all in the bid to cash in on the situation for selfish gains.

“Lalong is not that popular and cannot attract the much needed number to add to what Tinubu will bring to the table as the vote margin in the two times he was won elections as governor showed he only managed to pull through with a slight margin.

“Such a person does not deserve to be the running mate of a pragmatic and detribalised leader like Tinubu who extends his hands of fellowship to all regardless of ethnicity or religion.

“Tinubu should look beyond the deception if he wants to win in the general elections,” he said.

