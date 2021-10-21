Lalong presents N106bn budget to state assembly

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong, Thursday, presented the sum of N106.807bn as 2022 proposed fiscal expenditure before the House of Assembly for its consideration.

He said the proposed estimate tagged; “Budget of Economic of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth,” is “One Hundred and Six Billion, Eight Hundred and Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Two Naira, Twelve kobo (106,807,267,642.12) only.”

The Govenor said of the proposed N106bn, the sum N76.263bn, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N30.943bn was estimated for capital expenditure.

“The details of the proposed 2022 recurrent expenditure of Seventy-Six Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty-Three Million, Seven Hundred and One Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Four Naira, Six-Two kobo (76,263,701,644.62) only.

“The proposed capital expenditure for the fiscal year’s budget is Thirty Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty-Three Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Naira, Fifty kobo (30,943,565,997.50) only. This represents 28.6% of the total budget,” he said.

Blueprint reports that the 2022 budget was below that of the 2022, which was N147.537bn.

The House speaker Abok Nuhu Ayuba, assured the governor that they are committed to assiduously work with the executive arm to provide the necessary dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“Be rest assured that the House is resolute in its desire and commitment to give you all the necessary legislative backings on any and all good plans that you have for the state,” he said.

He however, cautioned that the House will not condone ineptitude on the side of any Chief Executive or Accounting Officer in the course of discharging his or her responsibilities.