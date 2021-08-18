Breaking: Lalong relaxes dusk to dawn curfew in Jos

Governor Simon Lalon of Plateau state has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state capital, Jos North local hovernment area.

Lalong in a statement said the city is now under a dusk to dawn curfew, effective Thursday, from 6pm to 6am daily till further notice.

“This will also apply to Bassa and Jos South Local Government Aeas untill further notice,” he said.

A dusk to dawn curfew was last Saturday imposed on the city, but was extended to 24-hours on Sunday.

Director of press to hovernor Lalonng, Dr. Makut Macham, said Wednesday night, in the statement the decision to review the curfew was reached after security meeting at the Government house.

“In relaxing the curfew, governor Simon Lalong warned trouble makers to desist from threatening lives and properties of citizens or be ready for a showdown with security forces who have been directed to be tough with anyone causing a breach of the peace,” he said.

Makut said governor Lalong expressed outrage over what he called the desperation of criminals bent on causing mayhem in the State, as there were isolated attacks which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties in some areas of Jos North and Bassa LGAs during the curfew.

He said while the curfew is relaxed in Jos North, security agencies will mount permanent checkpoints in high vulnerable areas; deploy more uniform and plain clothes personnel; and also observe the conduct of citizens round the clock.

Makut said Lalong also reiterated that the prohibition on processions was still in force and anyone found violating the order will be dealt with according to the law.

The governor appreciated the cooperation of law abiding citizens and urged them to continue to support government to deal with the situation and restore normalcy to the affected areas and the State at large.

He urged parents and community leaders to prevail on their wards to maintain pecae as the government does not want to be forced to always resort to curfews which affect the economy and freedom of the people and the state as a whole.