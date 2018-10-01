Lalong returns as sole APC candidate

Governor Simon Bako Lalong, was yesterday affirmed as the sole candidate and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship elections.

He called on Plateau state House of Assembly Speaker, Hon.

Joshua Madaki, to move a motion.

The Speaker, Joshua Madaki moved the motion on whether the boxes and ballots papers have to be used.

Pauline Tallen, seconded the motion, saying; “I, Pauline Tallen hereby second the motion that our governor is the sole candidate.” Chairman of the committee, Sen.

Ogbadara, said: “We have the delegate list, it is here with us.

Do we agree that due to security challenges, we cannot use ballot boxes?” he asked.

He further called for counter motion.

However, all the delegates responded, by saying no.

He said: “We have affirmed Governor Simon Bako Lalong, as the candidate and all votes are cast in his box as the flag bearer of the APC.” Governor Lalong, said it is his acceptance speech, that his zone has reposed the confidence in him to aspire and contest.

“The Southern zone, has many eminent sons that can aspire, but the zone have the confidence in me, and also the Central zone, the Northern zone have largest votes, yet they still reposed their confidence in me,” he said.

Governor Lalong, said confirmation as the sole candidate is another good step forward for Plateau state.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for support to the state government, saying; “Without the support of Mr.

President we wouldn’t have gotten much development in the state.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.