Lalong seeks Germany, Netherlands partnership for peace, security

Plateau state Governor, Hon Simon Lalong has solicited for partnership between the state and the Republics of Germany and The Netherlands in the area of peace building.

Governor Lalong stated this in Jos on Wednesday while playing host to the Ambassadors of Germany and Netherlands when they paid him a courtesy call in his office.

According to the governor, there was need to strengthen the already existing relationship between the state and the two European countries in the area of peace building efforts, such as the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a non-governmental organisation.

Governor Lalong said Plateau state had been a pace setter in the peace process and assured of consolidating on the gains of the relative peace being experienced in the state.

He added that the state was a model for peace; hence some states across the federation come to tap from its experience. The governor, who commended the envoys and their governments for contributing to the development of peace, sought for their assistance in the area of funding.

He stressed that the launching of the Early Warning and Early Response initiative will not only bring peace but also attract investors to the state.

The governor added that Plateau was the hub of peace in Northern Nigeria, which was the reason for the influx of people to the state.

In his remark, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhar Schlageck, reiterated the German government’s support to Plateau state government in peace mediation.

He said the Plateau state government had played a significant role in peace building with the recent signing of a peace pact in Shendam towards mediation for peace in Southern senatorial district of the state.

While commending Governor Lalong for setting up a Peace Building Agency in the state, Schlageck said the initiative was not only to serve as a reference point in peace mediation but also a cleardemonstration of government’s desire to foster peaceful co-existence among the ethnic nationalities in the state and Nigerians as a whole.

