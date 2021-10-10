Lalong set to swear in 17 LG chairmen, 325 councilors as APC sweeps all in Plateau





The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEIC), has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winners of the concluded Local Government Councils elections in all the 17 LGAs and 325 wards.

Chairman of the PLASIEC, Mr. Fabian Ntung, made the declaration Sunday morning at the headquarters of the commission in Jos.

He said the Saturday’s polls were peacefully, transparently and fairly conducted.

According to Hon. Shehu Bala Usman of the APC pulled 161,857 valid votes to win the chairmanship seat for Jos North Local Government Council, against SDP’s 1,431 votes, NNPPs 654 votes, PRPs 461 votes, AACs 457 votes, YPPs 415 and BPs .. votes respectively.

Blueprint reports that Local Government elections for Jos North LGC was last held in 2008.

Mr. Ntung further declared all the APC candidates in other 16 LGCs as winners of the elections.

He said all results of the 325 wards councillorship seats as declared at the ward levels were worn by the APC.

It is observed that all of the 17 returned candidates have since received their certificates of returns.

Governor Simon Lalong is to swear in all the 17 councils chairmen today, at the Government House, his director of press Dr Makut Macham has said in a statement.

“The subsequent presentation of certificates of return to the winners by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), his Excellency, Governor Simon Bako Lalong will perform the swearing – in ceremony of the new Chairmen, Monday 11th October 2021,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Jos North local chapter chairman of APC, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Gangare, said the peaceful efforts of Governor Simon Lalong, has paved way for a peaceful conduct of elections in the local government..

.

“I feel so great and happy that today we have peacefully elected our council chairman and his councillors after more than 10 years we now have an executive chairman. More so, that it came under the party I am chairing,” he said..

He said the turnout that produced more 161,857 votes to return their candidate was indication that the people of Jos were long waiting for this moment. .

“All this was possible, thanks to his Excellency our governor, Simon Lalong, who has restored peace and peaceful co-existence in Jos North and the State..

“That was why when our chairman, Hon. Shehu Bala assumed as then caretaker chairman, he placed peace work as a priority just as his boss the governor did. And this time around, we will make sure that the Chairman will continue to consolidate on the peace work,” he said..Alhaji Gangare said besides the peace and confidence building the APC lead Government of Jos North LGC under Shehu Bala will be an inclusive one that will continue to consult people of diversity.