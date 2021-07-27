Lalong should support youth’s participation in APC exco – Muhammad

Plateau state chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad, has urged Governor Simon Lalong, to support youth’S participation in the party’s leadership at all levels.

The chairmanship aspirant made the call during an interview with journalists in Jos.

He said the forthcoming ward congresses of the party, is an ample opportunity for the youth to fully take charge of its leadership to better the hope and chances of winning further elections.

“I am calling on all youth that are registered members of the APC, to come out to vie for leadership positions of the party, at their various electoral wards.

“At this point in time, I am appealing to his Governor Simon Lalong, to lead us by good example of ensuring that the youth are given the democratic enable space to participate,” he urged.

Muhammad said the youth have been on the forefront of all successes of the party in Plateau state and in Nigeria. He stated that it is now time that they should be allowed to lead.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, being a youth, is a clear reference point that we stand in a better position to lead the affairs of our party.

“The quality leadership he has put in place, is reshaping the party, it has even make other people to join and rejoin us,” he said.

Muhammad said all that they are asking for is free and fair conduct of the congresses, right from the ward, local governments and state levels.

“We did not only constitute the larger majority of party membership, but we are also the highest registered voters in both Plateau state and nationwide,” he added.