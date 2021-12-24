Lalong signs N106.8bn 2022 budget into law

The Plateau state 2022 appropriation bill has been signed into law by Governor Simon Lalong, with an assurance to complete on-going projects and initiating new ones.

The N106.8bn 2022 appropriation was passed by the House of Assembly as presented by the governor in October.

Governor Lalong’s spokesman, Dr Makut Macham, in a statement, Thursday, said the signing of the appropriation bill into law was made at the Government House, Rayfield Jos with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, amongst other members of the House witnessing.

“The passage of the bill is another proof of the cordial and symbiotic relationship existing between the Legislative, Executive and Judicial Arms of Government in Plateau State.

“Despite the recent change of leadership in the House between the period the budget was laid and when it was passed, the honourable members have shown that the parliament as an institution can always resolve its challenges and work for the interest of the people,” he said.

According to Governor Lalong, the members have rallied round and quickly put behind them the unfortunate events that happened at the House recently, which clearly shows that public interest supersedes personal interests and that the legislature is the soul of democracy.

Lalong said he was not satisfied with the revenue generating capacity of the state despite the efforts that his administration has put in place, noting that the government has to do more in looking at other sources of revenue as well as considering funding options for projects such as public private partnerships and build operate and transfer models.

“Government will focus on completing on-going projects and initiating new ones, said there shall be emphasis on prudence and transparency in the utilization of resources,” he assured.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sylvester Wallangko, said out of the N106.8billion budget size, the sum of N70.8billion, representing 66.31% is for recurrent expenditure while N35.9billion, representing 33.69% is for capital expenditure.