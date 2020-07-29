Lalong signs N122.9bn revised Plateau 2020 budget into law

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state Wednesday signed into law N122bn revised 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The state had budgeted the sum of N177, 340, 521for 2020 fiscal year but slashed it down to N122, 848,822,913.00.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham.

He said the revised budget became necessary because of the need to take care of the realities of COVID-19, which has adversely affected the economy of the state.

“For us as a state, the impact has been huge as our earnings have drastically fallen even in the face of demands for funds to carry out statutory responsibilities and also respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is why we engaged in various cost-cutting measures to enable us manage the lean resources efficiently and also try to fulfill our most basic responsibilities of providing services to our citizens,” Lalong said.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to working through this challenging period by effectively applying available resources to the most critical areas that will benefit our people and assist us bequeath a lasting legacy for the people of Plateau state.