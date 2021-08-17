Lalong visits victims of plateau killings, says culprit‘ll be dealt with



Governor Simon Lalong has on Monday, visited victims of Saturday attacks receiving treatment at Plateau state specialist hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

Lalong also went round some communities within Jos to monitor compliance to the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area.

He said: “This time around, we will deal with people found guilty, both from the Bassa attacks and this one in Jos. We will go in for prosecution immediately and then go after suspects at large because we don’t want to allow this kind of thing again to come back to Plateau state.”

According to his director of press Dr. Makut Macham, in a statement, Mr. Lalong undertook the visit with his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, DIG Lemu, Heads of security agencies in the state, and some members of the State Executive Council.

He said the governor was told that some of the patients were brought into the hospital from the attacks on commuters along Rukuba road as well as others brought in from the attacks that took place on Sunday before the imposition of the 24 hour curfew on Jos North.