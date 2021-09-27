Lambata -Lapai-Bida truck blockade reaches day 5

The trailer drivers’ blockade of major roads in and out of Niger state entered fourth day, Sunday, with three of their members and 1,000 cows reportedly dead from hunger and other related stress even as they vowed to continue the protest which has knocked down economic and social activities in Niger state.

Blueprint learnt that the three protesting truck drivers and the cows died due to lack of food and water, having been holed up in the forests between Lambata–Lapai –Bida portion of the Suleja-Lambata – Lagos road for days without essentials.

It was also learnt that as at Saturday, the traffic grid created by the motionless trailers on the Bida – Ilorin road had extended from Bida to Jebba, causing untold hardship to motorists and the people inhabiting communities along the road.

Yusuf Ibrahim, a tanker driver and one of the protesters said he has been on the road for six days, explaining: “I am going to Lagos and I have to take this route because Mokwa – Tegna – Birni Gwari road is now haven for bandits due to the dilapidated condition of the road.

“The federal government should fix its roads in Niger state. It is unfortunate that 3 of our colleagues have died since we started this blockade while we have also lost over 1000 cows. Most of us are hooked up in locations where they do not have water and food for days. This is very unfair.”

Also speaking, Kebiru Mohammed told journalists that the trailer drivers will not back down from the forceful blockade of the roads until the Niger state government opened the Bida – Minna road for heavy trucks.

However, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in statement issued at the weekend in Minna argued that opening the road would amount to wasting huge financial investment used in the ongoing reconstruction of the road.

The statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mary Noel Barje, insisted that his government will not be intimidated by the trailer drivers into allowing them to ply the Minna – Bida road.

The governor said: “Although the tanker drivers have the right to peaceful protest as a group, their action has greatly infringed on the right of other commuters which is very unfortunate. The decision of the Tanker Drivers to block access to the roads is unlawful and such action will not intimidate the state government into allowing them to use the Minna-Bida road which is a state owned road.”

In a related statement the governor disclosed that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has approved the disbursement of a US$86.64 million loan to Niger state government for the construction and upgrading of the 82-kilometer Minna-Bida road being handled by Dantata and Sawoe company.

He said “The upgrading of the Minna-Bida Road Project, which is already in progress, is expected to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state through the establishment of safe, efficient and cost-effective interconnections not only between Local Government Areas in the state but also amongst States of the Northern and South Western parts of the country”