Lamido @72: Celebration of democracy



One cannot celebrate Sule Lamido without celebrating democracy- Lamido has spent the greater part of his life defending and working for free society. Congratulations, Lamido as you clock 72 years. We thank God for making you a true democrat, reliable politician and one with wisdom and sparing your life to witness your 72nd birthday in good health.

As mentioned earlier, one cannot celebrate Sule Lamido without celebrating democracy. Sule Lamido was the National Youth Leader of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in 1978, legislator in 1979, National Secretary of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992, foreign affairs minister 1999-2003, Jigawa state governor 2007-2015. One thing remains obvious about this genuine politician and great leader till and that is the character, competence and bravery, and wise in determining a better future, people’s well-being, selfless service to humanity and making world of difference to hundreds of thousands if not millions.

Lamido’s noble, fruitful and wise idea of struggle and actualisation of true democracy, especially in the 4th republic, SDP era when he was the national secretary of the party that gave birth to the success of late Chief Abiola to be Nigerian elected democratic president and precisely in the 5th republic 1999 in which he was among the nine founding members and the last man standing (In the corridors of politics and still in PDP) among the nine of them. Six are late, Chief Bola Ige, Alh Abubakar Rimi, Chief Solomon Lar, Malam Adamu Chiroma, Chief Alex Ekweme and Francis Ellah. Prof Jerry Gana and Iyochia Ayu are still alive but not visible in PDP and the 9th of them – Sule Lamido – is alive, vibrant, visible and very active in politics and PDP despite all odds.Lamido has been in politics for over four decades. He has never been accused of bigotry or sectional sentiment. Lamido has suffered political witch-hunt in the process of restoring democracy – he was jailed several times by the military junta.



As my birthday fecilitation to my boss and leader, Dr. Sule Lamido (CON), I want to highlight some of his achievements in Jigawa state. There were educational reforms, excellent medical care delivery, employment/empowerment opportunities. Agricultural production was in place. Lamido facilitated the sitting of the Federal University Dutse, he also established the state varsity, which was named after him, Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa.



Lamido built an international airport in Dutse, the state capital. Road network linking the 27 local government areas across the state was constructed. The Dutse Modern Market was constructed. Lamido built a television and radio station (JTV). He provided solution to farmers/herds’ conflicts in the state. Lamido has many associates around the globe.



Sir, you have carved a niche for yourself in various aspects of life. As a party leader, you have been a teacher of political values and integrity, etiquette, party supremacy and discipline. Your perseverance, loyalty, patriotism, commitment, general life style and disdain for materialism underscore you selfless leadership.

Your Excellency, once again happy birthday. May your life continue to count for what counts. May Allah reward you. May your days ahead be greater than your past. May your testimonies and victories remain uncommon this new year of your life and for always. Happy Birthday leader of the masses, freedom fighter and defender of democracy.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state.