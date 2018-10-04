Lamido’s son, 2 others emerge Jigawa PDP flag bearers

Mustapha Sule Lamido, the eldest son of the former Jigawa state governor and presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, has emerged as the flagbearer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Jigawa Central Senatorial District for the 2019 contest.

Mustapha, who was a sole aspirant in the party’s primary election, was declared the winner of the election after he pulled 488 votes.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Alhaji Nasiru Barau, who declared the result, said a total of 500 delegates participated in the exercise in which 12 invalid vote were found.

Similarly, Nasiru Umar Roni won the ticket of Jigawa North West senatorial district under PDP after scoring 1,154 votes, while his opponent secured only a vote.

The Returning Officer, Senator AbdulAzeez Usman, said 1,228 cast their votes in the election while five votes were invalid.

In Jigawa North East senatorial District, Senator Ubale Shitu, who recently defected to PDP, won the primary election after scoring 821 votes out of the 829 delegates that participated in the exercise.

The senator was to square up against the former Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Ahmed Adamu, but the latter withdrew from the race.

According to the Returning Officer, of the 829 cast from the accredited delegates only eight votes were found to be invalid.

Niger senatorial primary a charade – Senator Umoru

Senator David Umaru has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary in Niger East Senatorial District was fraught with manifest irregularities.

Further, the senator, who currently represents Niger East Senatorial District, alleged that the exercise was not only skewed in favour of a particular aspirant, but did not meet the basic standard of an election.

Accordingly, the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, dismissed the exercise claiming that it was arranged by the state government and the electoral panel.

Umaru, who represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, lost to Alhaji Sani Musa in the primary conducted on Tuesday.

Also, he claimed that the process of the primaries from the beginning was flawed while the list of eligible voters was kept secret by the party exco in the state.

“Thugs were used to beat up and chased away my supporters and disrupted voting.

In many cases elections were not done but results were manufactured and announced.

This is shame to APC and I condemned it in total”, he lamented He said he had tried to reach out to the party national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to register his protest over what he referred to as a “charade”.

He called on the national chairman of the party to urgently intervene before strangers destroy the party which was formed on the principle of justice and fairness.

He said that in several wards, the use of fake cards and money were rampant adding that there was a particular case whereby the police arrested one man with fake voting papers.

