Lamido’s son, Mustapha, declares for governorship contest in Jigawa

Mustapha Lamido, son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has declared his aspiration to contest the 2023 governorship election in Jigawa state, saying that the state needed a serious and competent person that can take it to its past glory.

Mustapha Lamido stated this on Thursday while addressing his supporters in his resident in Dutse.

He explained that “I have made up my mind to run for governorship of the state considering the present circumstance that has led the citizens into poverty among others.

He further said, “it is for the people to vote the All Progressive Congress (APC) out or return it to power in 2023. The situation in the the state and in the whole country is critical”.

Lamido said he would unfold his blueprint when he becomes a candidate, pointing out that his main purpose of coming out was to save the situation when he is elected governor.

He, therefore, urged the people of Jigawa state to make a good choice comes 2023, stressing that the state is seriously in need of change, but not the change brought in the state and the country by the APC 2015.