Lamin takes over as information commissioner in Yobe

The newly appointed Commissioner for home affairs information and culture Alhaji Mohammed Lamin has took over the mantle leadership of the ministry from Alhaji Abdullahi Bego who was reshuffled to the newly established Ministry of wealth creation, employment and empowerment generation recently by yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni .

Speaking at the handing and taking over ceremony held at IBB Secretariat Damaturu, Lamin assured that he build on the legacies of staff welfare, efficient service delivery and excellence establihed by Abdullahi Bego.

He commented Bego for his contributions to the success achieved by the information ministry in the state.

Alamin pledged to address challenge faced by the ministry in order to give yobe state needed publicity.

He challenged all the agencies under the ministry to work collectively as a team in order to achieve the desired objectives, adding that his doors are always open for deliberations that will move the ministry and the state forward.

Earlier, the outgoing commissioner ago encouraged staff of the ministry to support the new Commissioner by putting in their best.

He thanked Governor Buni for giving him an opportunity to serve the state.