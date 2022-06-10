Lampard’s Everton offload players ahead of new season

Everton are set to release Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Cenk Tosun.

The Toffees spent an eye-watering £73million on signing the trio, who are all now free agents.

Jonjoe Kenny will also leave Goodison Park after rejecting a new contract.

Delph, 32, joined Everton from Manchester City – where he won the Premier League twice. – in 2019

Having arrived for £8.5m, he went on to make just 41 appearances for the club, struggling with injury throughout.

Sigurdsson was signed by Ronald Koeman for £44.5m after impressing at Swansea.

The 32-year-old Icelandic midfielder scored 31 goals in 156 matches but has not featured since May 2021.

