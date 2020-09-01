Land dispute: Bauchi to establish grazing reserve for herdsmen



Governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed has promised that the state government would establish grazing reserve for herders.



The governor according to a press release issued by his Special Assistant on new media Lawal Muazu on Tuesday made the promise when he visited the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Badejo in Abuja recently.



He said the governor’s visit was to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the association in line with his administration’s efforts to ensure security and peace in the state.



He quoted Bala as saying that his administration had set up a committee on land disputes and received a report on recent conflict between farmers and herders where he pledged that Bauchi state under his watch would establish an administrative framework on forest and grazing reserves to ensure justice for both warring parties.



Responding, the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Badejo said the visit was timely as the association sets to offer some suggestions on lasting solutions to farmers/ herdsmen clashes.



He added that the group appreciates governor Bala’s commitment towards executing numerous developmental projects in Bauchi state.

