Land dispute: Pandemonium as Anambra communities clash; 2 dead, houses razed



About two persons were reportedly killed at Umuife village, Urum in Awka North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state during a land clash with the neighbouring Achalla.

A source alleged that the deceased, Mr Ikechukwu Aaron, was killed by youths suspected to have come from Achalla, when they allegedly invaded Urum and set some houses ablaze.



“The people of Umuife village in Urum were invaded by some youths we suspect to have come from Achalla. The suspects killed one Mr. Ikechukwu Aaron and made away with his corpse, and set more than three buildings ablaze; destroying property worth millions of naira. A little boy of about 5 years of Efium in Ohaukwu council area of Ebony state was burnt to death by the inferno that engulfed the building where he was sleeping,” the source further alleged.



Blueprint recalls that Achalla which is the headquarters of Awka North LGA have been having a running battle with Urum over some land, which has even led the Awka North Transition Chairman, Hon. Ferdinand Onwuje, and Hon. Chief John Nwokoye, the member representing Awka north constituency in Anambra state House of Assembly to constitute committees to look into it. Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State police command, Mr Haruna Muhammed, said the extent of damage and injuries sustained at the incident was yet to be ascertained but the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has directed the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Awka to carry out discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding it and bring perpetrators to book.



“On the 22/06/2020 at about 1:pm, there was a distress call that some youth in large number allegedly from Achalla invaded Urum community with offensive weapons and razed down three buildings, damaged other buildings by destroying Louvre glasses and other structures. Following the distress, the Command quickly dispatched joint Police teams comprising PMF/SARS and other Conventional Units led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations ACP David Iloyanomon.



“Situation was brought under control, while joint patrol is still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas. It would be recalled that on the 15/5/2020 the Commissioner of Police summoned all stakeholders in the two warring communities over the looming crisis concerning land dispute which both communities were laying claim of ownership. The CP waded into the matter and warned both parties to maintain peace and explore all the legal avenues to resolve their grievances without resorting to violence.



“However, despite the Commissioner of Police intervention and warning, the two warring communities had on 27/5/2020 engaged themselves into a fight over same land matter,” he noted.