Land grabbing: Abuja residents petition FCT minister, seek intervention

Worried by ongoing ‘illegal’ developments on a green area in their neighborhood, FCT residents at Zuru Close, Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 11 Garki, have appealed to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello to intervene, save them from impending danger and environmental destruction.

A resident, Mr. Ayodele Olayinka, who made the petition on behalf of 15 others while addressing some journalists at the site of the controversial development, wondered how it was possible for a tiny piece of green area, seemingly sitting on a drainage system close to the road could be allowed to be converted into an estate.

Investigations reveal that the right of occupancy on the said land was issued in favour of one Abel Y. Behora, with file number AD6118 and plot number 1218.

We also reliably gathered that, regrettably, the allottee has been able to obtain almost all necessary titles to enable him build an estate on the tiny parcel of land at a junction earlier designated for green area and is unsuitable for such development.

Petitioning the FCT minister for revocation of the plot, Olayinka who is the spokesperson for the neighborhood, suggested possible replacement for Behora in a suitable place to avert disruption of peaceful coexistence among neighbours and preservation of the environment.

He said: “We are appealing to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, to step in and do something due to overriding public interest. Yes, we know the allocation wasn’t made during his time, but he can prevent the looming destruction of peace and safety of lives, as well as property of those already living here and equally save the ecosystem by preserving this endangered green area.

“But the surprising thing is that this man has necessary approvals for development and also approval from Parks and recreation to fell the trees.

“If the green area was erroneously allocated to him, the minister could revoke it and if it pleases him, allocate another land for him so that all the money he has spent trying to do something on this land will not be lost completely. We also feel it, it’s not that we have anything against him, we are only against what he wants to do here because it will affect all of us negatively.”

Our further findings from relevant FCTA departments revealed that all title documents for the contested area were genuine, thus making them unable to move in and prevent the planned development, except with intervention from the FCT.