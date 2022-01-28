Land tussle: Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, govt house, seek intervention

Protesters in their hundreds on Thursday stormed the Lagos state House of Assembly and the Government House at Alausa over what they described as continuous harassment by Omo-onile on their land at Ewu Elepe, Ikorodu.

The protesters, who are retired civil servants and other members of the public, explained that they paid for the lands which were allotted to them by the Lagos state government during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu but they have not been allowed to take possession since then.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Engr. Adeloye Adefajo, a retiree said ‘’Lagos state government gave us the land, we paid for it and we were given the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) but since then, Omo-onile has not allowed us to take possession.

‘’The Baale of the place, Saka Ogidi said the Lagos state government has no right to take their land and give to us. I wanted to develop my land after my retirement but they have since prevented me from taking possession. They have even sold some of our lands to other people.”

Another allottee of the land who goes by the name Bosede Nwachi, narrated her ordeal to our correspondent as follows; “the land was allotted to me in 2004 but since then I could not access the land.

“When I wanted to build on the land allotted to me I was told the place was designated for the gods, I was surprised when I got there five years ago to discover new buildings there. I reported to the police, the man who built on it did not show up till now.”