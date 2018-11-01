Lapai emerges as the new chairman of Raw Material Sport Club

The National vice president of federation of public services games (FEDPSG), Mr. Peter Onyekachi Nwaosusu, said that FEDPSG is to monitor the election of members that are affiliated to the group, to make sure that the election is free and fair.

He made this statement during the Raw material sport club election in Abuja.

“The election started with accreditation of members at about 11am in the office complex and the accreditation was done peaceful.

“In FEDPSG as you do accreditation, you go straight and pick your ballot papers and vote.

“we wouldn’t want any one without good behaviour to be at the congress level and to make sure the election is democratically followed.

He stated that once the voting is done, counting will start and to know the winner at the end of the day.

Earlier in her remarks, chairman of the electoral committee and deputy director of Raw Material Research Development Council, Mrs Rachael Kotso commended all the voters and contestant for a good conduct during the election process .

Kotso announces the result of the election and the following emerges as the leaders of RMRDC sport club.

“Coordinated supporters club – Ngozi, PRO 2- Mr salius, PRO 1, Mr Tony u, curator 2 Mr Isaac, curator 1,Mr Idu, welfare 2 Mr Ibrahim, welfare 1 Rasidat, Treasure Antigha, financial secretary Mr Ujah, Asst. Secretary general Dr Abubakar was voted unoppose, secretary general Mr Aperua, vice chairman Mr Felix, chairman Mr Lapai.

She urges the new elected leaders to drive the Raw material sport club to a greater height.

