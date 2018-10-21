Lar stresses need for training Air Force personnel

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Kingsley Lar, Chief of Administration

Headquarters of Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has said that training of

NAFpersonnel is essential for proficiency and timely delivery of

assigned task.

Lar said this at the Third Quarter 2018 NAF’s Ground Training Command (GTC) Staff Duty Workshop held at the GTC Headquarters, Enugu at the weekend.

Lar was represented by the Director of Administration, NAF

Headquarters, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nelson Calmday. He said NAF personnel needed to be trained not only on war fighting purposes but on administrative skills so that they can effectively carry out task to support all forms of duty.

He said that workshop goes in line with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, which is :“To reposition NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity

building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of

air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives’’.

“So, for the essence of this workshop drawing from the Chief of Air

Staff vision is for NAF personnel to be equipped for efficient,

proficient and timely delivery of assigned task.

“We are in the system, and we know where to improve upon so

therewould be no delay or weakness impeding timely delivery of

assigned task,’’ he said.

He further explained that there were two categories of officers in the

training and they are junior officers and officers of middle rank.

“For officers of middle rank, it is a refresher course to them to

remind them of those things they already know as they had been able to

attend extensive workshop in staff colleges and war colleges,’’ he

said.

According to him, it is a quarterly workshop in each of the six

commands of the Nigerian Air Force scattered all over the country.

