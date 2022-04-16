Large crowd receive Akpanudoedehe, as Ex-APC scribe declares gov’shp ambition



A large crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful and voters in Akwa Ibom, Saturday, thronged the Ibom Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom to receive the immediate past National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe after a meritorious service to the party at the national level.



The grand reception also coincided with his declaration for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC for the 2023 governorship election.



A one-time Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akpanudoedehe was appointed National Secretary of the defunct CECPC of the APC, a position he held until March 26, 2022, following the National Convention of the party that led to the emergence of a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the party.

Details soon…