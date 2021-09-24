LASAA boss urges big investments in OOH advertising

The managing director, Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Prince Adedamola Docemo, has called on practitioners in the advertising industry to embrace collaborations and consider huge investments for outdoors in a bid to play big in the strategic outdoor advertising environment that the agency “is envisioning.”

Docemo made the call in Lagos Friday while addressing participants at the on-going advertising stakeholders’ conference and exhibition.

He said the strategy was also in line with the smart city agenda of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that they were committed to any innovative and interactive advertising formats.

He said the new outdoor advertising structures had smart functions and capabilities, such that they provide traffic/travel information to commuters, give weather forecast, add value to aesthetics and show time of the day, and interact with commuters for the benefit of Lagosians and visitors alike.

Docemo said the structures were all obtainable in other countries and the Agency was ready to approve more innovative iconic structures with enabled connectivity which supports intelligence and security.

“The agency will continue to work its fingers to the bone to achieve more for the government, ensuring continuous removal of illegal advertising structures capable of defacing the aesthetics of our environment and work more effectively on the smooth path of our mandate in fulfilment of our Vision to be the above and many more efforts inform our direction for the new roadmap,” he said.