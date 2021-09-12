LASAA holds conference, exhibition for stakeholders

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced plans to host the 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Exhibition for stakeholders.

The event runs between Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th September, 2021 at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island in Lagos, will have met sector stakeholders in the outdoor advertising business as well as local and international sign exhibitors.

in a statement signed by LASAA’s Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, the conference aims to find innovative solutions to issues affecting the outdoor advertising industry since the start of the pandemic.

He said, “This conference opens the opportunity for all advertising stakeholders to come together in search of a new future for outdoor advertising in line with Lagos’ Smart City plans and the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who is expected to be the special guest at the event.

Docemo noted that “It will also provide an opportunity for the exchange of ideas, debates and deliberations between representatives from the public and private sectors and key players in the outdoor advertising industry, both locally and internationally.”