LASG to implement monthly tenancy on property occupancy- Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the Lagos state government is set to implement the enforcement of a monthly tenancy on property occupancy from next year.

He said this Tuesday while commissioning 744 home units at LagosHomes Sangotedo Housing Schem Phase 1in Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

He said, “As we can all observe in this housing estate and others that we have commissioned in various parts of the State; we don’t only build houses, we create homes in livable communities. We provide supporting infrastructure within the environment to add value to the lives.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the various homes being delivered to the public in the last two and half years is the administration’s way of building bridges and promoting the emergence of new communities that are resilient and responsive to both communal and individual aspirations.

The 744 home units in LagosHOMS Sangotedo Housing Scheme (Phase 1), which is the largest housing scheme to be completed by the present administration comprises 62 blocks of 12 homes each made up of a total of 248 one-bedroom, 248 two-bedrooms and 248 three bedrooms apartments.

Speaking at the commissioning of the housing project, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the event is a celebration of his administration’s commitment to fulfilling the promise the incumbent government made to Lagosians to reduce the housing deficit in the state by enhancing access to decent and affordable accommodation.

The governor also stated that Lagos state government was set to implement the enforcement of a monthly tenancy on property occupancy from next year.