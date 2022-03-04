LASPA intensifies campaign against indiscriminate parking in Lagos

The newly created Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has rolled out its plans on how to tackle indiscriminate parking by vehicle owners on the streets of Lagos, while also listing various parking violations and offences henceforth in the State.

Speaking at a parley with journalists in Lagos recently, General Manager of the agency, Adebisi Adelabu noted that parking problems have been one of the thorniest issues affecting the economy and the environment adding that the State Government can no longer fold its hands, hence the need for a holistic approach towards regulating the cause effects.

She said in order to tackle this issue, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, established LASPA in 2021 with the mandate of promoting the Lagos state parking policies in line with national transport policies by advancing knowledge, raising standard and assessment of related fees.

The GM mentioned that the agency is optimizing the On and Off-street parking supplies, Setbacks options, registration of existing private parks operators to maximize urban public spaces in finding lasting solutions to parking-induced traffic.

Earlier in his state, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the creation of LASPA by the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu became necessary to address the indiscriminate acts of motorists who park indiscriminately on the roads and at undesignated bus stops.