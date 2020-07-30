LASPOTECH begins large scale fish farming

July 30, 2020 Editorial IV Education 0

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, says it has officially commenced a cage culture pilot project for large scale fish farming at Agbowa-Ikosi  beach in  Epe, to support the state  government’s food security project.

LASPOTECH acting rector, Mr Olumide Metilelu, said in a statement signed by Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, LASPOTECH’s Director of  Information and Public Relations,  Tuesday in Lagos.

Metilelu said that the project was also intended to serve as a training and research field for members of staff and the students.

He said that to kick-start the project, the polytechnic had organised a sensitisation programme with the titled: “Optimising the Performance of Fisherfolks” at Agbowa-Ikosi  Fishing Community in Epe, on July 21.

“The fishermen in the community were exposed to modern fishing business practices,” Metilelu said.

According to him, the opportunity will be utilised to improve lives of the dwellers and  also introducing modern fishing  techniques.

“The modern fishing techniques would help them to solve various challenges in their fishing  business.

“The fishing community should  imbibe the methods being  introduced by the facilitators, who  are staff of the polytechnic, to  boost their productivity and strengthening food security in  Lagos  State.

“The polytechnic’s management will support in the areas of their need, and subsequently, more  sensitisation programmes will be  held,” Kuye quoted the acting rector as saying.

You searched: ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*