LASPOTECH begins large scale fish farming

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, says it has officially commenced a cage culture pilot project for large scale fish farming at Agbowa-Ikosi beach in Epe, to support the state government’s food security project.

LASPOTECH acting rector, Mr Olumide Metilelu, said in a statement signed by Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, LASPOTECH’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Tuesday in Lagos.

Metilelu said that the project was also intended to serve as a training and research field for members of staff and the students.

He said that to kick-start the project, the polytechnic had organised a sensitisation programme with the titled: “Optimising the Performance of Fisherfolks” at Agbowa-Ikosi Fishing Community in Epe, on July 21.

“The fishermen in the community were exposed to modern fishing business practices,” Metilelu said.

According to him, the opportunity will be utilised to improve lives of the dwellers and also introducing modern fishing techniques.

“The modern fishing techniques would help them to solve various challenges in their fishing business.

“The fishing community should imbibe the methods being introduced by the facilitators, who are staff of the polytechnic, to boost their productivity and strengthening food security in Lagos State.

“The polytechnic’s management will support in the areas of their need, and subsequently, more sensitisation programmes will be held,” Kuye quoted the acting rector as saying.