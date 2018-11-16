LASPOTECH has produced over 120,000 graduates in 40 years –rector

The rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Samuel Sogunro has said the institution has produced over 120,000 graduates since it was established in 1977.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Sogunro said this at a press briefing to mark the polytechnic’s 40th anniversary, themed, ‘Lofty at Forty’.

Sogunro also said eminent Nigerians LASPOTECH has produced include deputy governor of Ogun state, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga; former group managing director, First Bank Nigeria, Mr Bisi Onasanya; actor, film director and award-winning icon, Kunle Afolayan; music star, Adekunle Kosoko (Adekunle Gold); former commissioner of finance, Lagos state, Mr Sikiru Oyefeso and Mr Ayo Gbeleyi.

“Others are managing director, Staco Insurance Plc, Mrs Funmilayo Babington-Ashaye; Former managing director, Cornerstone Insurance, Tunji Afolayan, cinematographer and winner of Africa Movie Viewers’ Choice; award-winning investigative reporter and head, crime desk, The Nation Newspapers, Olakunle Akinrinade and the late thespian, Aisha Mohammed, among others.”

The rector noted that the institution has engaged Miss Omosalewa Babalola, a formal student of the institution who emerged the best graduating student in 2014/2015 academic session.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.