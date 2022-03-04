Lassa fever kills 2 doctors in Oyo

Oyo state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, Thursday, stated that two members of the association have died of Lassa fever.

Dr Fasunla in a statement in Ibadan said the two NMA members died of Lassa fever within 72hours.

The Oyo NMA chairman said the association members are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the diseased unknowingly.

“The NMA announces, with deepest regret and sorrow, the demise of two of our members from Lassa fever. The tragic deaths occurred within a space of 72 hours,” he said.

Dr Fasunla added, “It is indeed a sad week, and our eyes are still soaked in tears. While we thought that COVID-19 had done its worst, we are now dealing with another onslaught of a Lassa fever outbreak.

“Furthermore, we are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the diseased unknowingly. We have advised them to quarantine and report if they develop any symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fever.