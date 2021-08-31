Last discussion I had with my son Abdulkareem before his death – Senator Na’Allah

Sen. Bala Na’Allah said he had a hearty discussion on insecurity ravaging parts of the country with his late son, Abdulkareem, some hours before receiving the news of his death on Sunday.



The Senator representing Kebbi South, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Air Force, explained that the discussion with his late son had to do with how to resolve the spate of insecurity across the country.



Captain Abdulkareem, a civilian pilot, was strangled with a rope and found dead inside his bedroom in his Malali GRA residence in Kadu North local government area on Sunday. A neighbour’s security guard found the gate of the deceased pilot ajar, without reason, he thus raised alarm which led to the discovery of his remains in the bedroom .



The killers were reported to have gained entrance into the house through the ceiling of the house.



Sen. Na’Allah, also a pilot, spoke while receiving on a condolence visit leadership of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna on Tuesday, led by Hajiya Asmau Halilu.



According to the lawmaker, eight hours before the murder of his 36-year-old son, he had discussion with him over the security situation in the country, noting that “little did I know or little did he know that he had less than eight hours to live.”



Na’Allah cautioned Nigerians against politicising the security challenges ravaging the country, while admonishing politicians to close ranks irrespective of their political parties in order to tackle the security challenges headlong.

“Since Abdulkareem’s death, so many things continued to happen that remove the pains of his death from me. He was one of the closest of my children. I spoke to him 9:27pm (Saturday) on that day. And I swear by the Holy Qur’an, the subject of our discussion was security. Little did I know or little did he know that he had less than eight hours to live but you see, God has a reason for everything.



“As a Muslim, we must accept the fact that whatever God does is the correct thing. If you really want to have peace in your life, then you must completely surrender to the will of God and I think that’s the best thing. I am happy that we have, to a larger extent, succeeded in doing so, me and his mother and we will remain steadfast in our believe in the will of God.



“I have consistently talked about insecurity in this country. But I think, I will go a bit further now to tell you where the problem is. This insecurity issue didn’t just come in a day and it is good we understand this because if we don’t understand it, we will continue to prescribe a medicine that will not cure it and the prescription which is dangerous to me that I have seen so far, is for politicians to attempt to politicize the issue of security.



“So, courtesy demands that we took a break, advice ourselves and look at clearly what were the issues? How do they come about? Then with that information we can prescribe the correct antidote for our problem.



“But if we continue to say, it’s All Progressives Congress, or Peoples Democratic Party no it’s All Progressive Grand Alliance, what we are going to end up having is that the more the thing changes, the more it remain the same. May Allah not take us to that level,” he said.



The Chairman had in her condolence message, prayed that God exposed the killers of the late pilot.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Kaduna Correspondent Chapel, wishes to extend our sincere condolences to your family over the loss of your beloved son, Captain Abdulkareem Ibn Na’Allah who was killed in his Malali resident, Kaduna,” he said.