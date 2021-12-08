LASTMA announces traffic diversion as Buhari arrives Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has announced traffic diversion in some major routes in the state following the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate some projects.

Moves are already underway to provide heavy security in some parts of the commercial city ahead of the president’s visit.

In a statement by LASTMA, as part of the arrangement, some roads in the state will be locked down. Ahmadu Bello Way, from Adeola Odeku Intersection to Adetokunbo Ademola by Eko Hotels Roundabout will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic diverted to Adeola Odeku, Akin Adesola to connect desired destinations.

“Akin Adesola connecting Ahmadu Bello Way by IMB will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic will be diverted to Oyin Jolayemi, Oko Awo and Sanusi Fafunwa to connect desired destinations.

“Similarly, from Ozumba Mbadiwe (Civic Centre) to Adetokunbo Ademola to Eko Hotels Roundabout traffic will be temporarily diverted after Eko Hotels Roundabout to) Ajose Adeogun, ii) Sanusi Fafunwa or iii) back to Civic Centre to connect destination.



“All adjoining streets / feeder roads leading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku Intersection, as well as those leading to Eko Hotels, from Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotels Roundabout) will be temporarily closed to traffic from early hours of the day Thursday 9th December, 2021.

“The agency also announced that all alternative routes shall be effectively managed by security and law enforcement personnel to reduce unnecessary delays.



“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences and delays, but enjoin all road users to cooperate with traffic management personnel so as to have a better traffic flow,” the statement added.