LASTMA recovers fake identity card, nabs imposter in Lagos 

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) weekend nabbed a serial fake traffic officer who specialises in extorting and defrauding members of the public around Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The suspect who was identified as Omotutu Bamidele,55, nabbed at Olu Holloway Road by Alfred Rewane area of Ikoyi by Zonal Head, Monitoring/Surveillance team led by Mr. Ashafa Moyosore in Lagos.

The director, Public Affairs Department (DPAD), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency carried out a special monitoring/surveillance operations about the suspect and got him arrested in response to complaints from motoring public, one Obinna Kingsley and Adewusi Adebola via Lastma hotlines/social media handles.

“Investigation conducted revealed that the arrested suspect has been extorting huge sum of money from motorists for various traffic offences ranging from seat-belt, obstructions, illegal over-taking and one-way at different locations around the Lagos Island.

“It is disheartening getting complaints from road users particularly motorists on activities of these unscrupulous elements impersonating and extorting money from them,” Adebayo said.

