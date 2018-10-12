LASU sends home 3 lecturers over sexual assault

The Lagos State University (LASU), on Tuesday, confirmed the dismissal of three of its academic staff members for sexual harassment, misconduct and inappropriate relationship with their students.

The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said the institution’s governing council took the decision at its 119th statutory meeting on October 4, as recommended by the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee.

According to him, the council also approved the promotion of 49 academic staff members and 200 non-academic staff into various positions.

The spokesman said 29 nonacademic staff of the university had benefited from an internal recruitment exercise recently conducted by the university.

“They include 18 Administrative Officers II, three Technologists II, four System Analysts, two Academic Planning Officers II and two Industrial Liaison Officers,’’ he said.

Adekoya, however, noted that the current authority of the university, by the development, had further demonstrated its zerotolerance for sexual harassment and general indiscipline.

He said the decision of the university was also in line with its drive to continually promote the welfare of both deserving staff and students of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that two of the lecturers had invited the female students whom they had harassed and failed their courses to their office to write an exam on a Saturday.

The students had reported the lecturers to the university security unit who bombarded them with recorders to trap them in the act.

However, another was reported by two female students whom he asked to buy an injection, which he used to sedate them before he sexually abused them