Late Arotile braved through to achieve her dream – Air Chief

…as NAF buries late first female combat helicopter pilot

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has laid to rest the body of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the NAF’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Arotile died on 14 July 2020, at NAF Base Kaduna after a car accident.

The burial ceremony which was conducted with full military honours, held at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

The burial was attended by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Sabiu Zakari, who represented the Minister of Defence and Governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and representatives of other service chiefs and members of the National Assembly.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while delivering his remarks, said the NAF was still in “palpable shock and intense grief over the loss of a mentee in whom the Service had so much confidence.”

He said as a combat helicopter pilot with several years of experience, he was “keenly” aware of the many odds and confident late Arotile must have braved through to get to where she was before her demise.

The CAS described the first female combat helicopter pilot as a “dedicated and goal-oriented young woman” who carried out her assignments both on the ground and in the air with a high level of professionalism and commitment.

He reiterated how the Fallen Heroine had contributed immensely to the decimation of bandits in the North-West axis in several anti-banditry combat missions.

Air Marshal Abubakar condoled the NAF family, the deceased family of the deceased and the entire women folk whom, he said, the late Arotile represented so “creditably.”

The CAS prayed for the repose of the soul of the NAF’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who,m he said “left her mark in the sands of time.”

“Tolulope, while you fulfilled your childhood dream of becoming a pilot, we could only scratch the surface of our collective dream as a Service for you. We remain comforted by the peace which only God grants us all at this moment and at all times. Your memory will remain indelibly marked in our hearts each time we remember you.” He said.

While reading a tribute to late Flying Officer, the Representative Family and elder sister of the deceased, Mrs Damilola Adegboye, expressed gratitude to the NAF for the impact, training and expertise which, she said, set an excellent platform for Arotile to outshine her peers.

“Because of their trust and investments, Tolulope showed exemplary skills too difficult to emulate”, she said.

She highlighted that late Arotile had always dreamt of becoming a pilot and the entire family was grateful that the dream, “though blurry at that time”, was not fulfilled.

She expressed gratitude to the CAS and the entire NAF Family who, she said, would always remain treasured members of the Arotile Family.

Other key moments of the solemn event were the presentation of National Colours to the deceased’s Next-of-Kin by the CAS, laying of wreaths by dignitaries and the representative of the Arotile Family as well as the customary 21 Gun Salute and rendition of “the Last Post” by the NAF Band.

The Faith Service was conducted by Group Captain (Reverend) Dogo Gani, Director Chaplaincy (Protestant) Headquarters NAF, before the casket was lowered into the ground.