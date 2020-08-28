Late Atta family donates to Kogi college

An 11-room ultra modern clinic, equipped with conveniences and state-of-the-art equipment has been donated to the AbdulAziz Atta Memorial College, Okene, Kogi state.

The clinic which was named after a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), the Late Alhaji AbdulAziz Atta, was donated by Mrs. Iyabo Atta and family, in memory of the late SGF.

Speaking during a brief handing over of the clinic to the college on Friday, the donor, Mrs. Iyabo Atta, said the idea of the clinic which was conceived a few years ago was part of her efforts to continue to protect and project the name of her late husband.

The donor, who was represented by Mr. Festus Onimisi Ibrahim, said the project “will go a long way in meeting the immediate health needs of the staff, students and the college’s immediate community.”

Responding, the principal of the college, Mr. Ajayi Umoru, thanked the donor for her efforts in uplifting the standard of the college and prayed God to reward her and her family.

While declaring open the clinic, the representative of the ministry of education and permanent member of STETSCOM, Abubakar Enesi Ajoge, commended the donor’s efforts, urging the management of the college to maintain the clinic in order to serve the people well.