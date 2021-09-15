Late Attahiru: AIB submits interim report to NAF

The Accident Investigative Bureau (AIB) has submitted the interim report on Nigerian Air Force (NAF) King Air -350 aircraft that crashed at Kaduna Airport on 21 May 2021, to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Blueprint reports that former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

The report however, did not reveal the cause of the crash.

A statement jointly signed by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet and General Manager, Public Affairs AIB on Wednesday, said “the final report will contain the flight data recorder readout, the reviewed operator’s and service provider’s standard operating procedures as well as other detailed analysis.”

According to the statement, the submitted report is organized into three sections namely; the information obtained in the course of the investigation; analysis of data collected in view of the Board’s Terms of Reference; and the conclusion, which covers the initial findings and immediate recommendations.

The statement added the CAS said the successful collaboration between the NAF and AIB is a clear indication of the potency of collaboration in aircraft accident investigation, which must be encouraged.

Air Marshal Amao also noted that such collaborative efforts make accident investigations more transparent and open while also stating that the outcome of the investigation is not necessarily aimed at punitive measures but essentially at generally improving safety in the aviation industry.

“On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru stated that the joint investigation with the NAF was its first direct involvement in military air crash investigation in Nigeria and second investigation outside its mandate having also assisted Sao Tome and Principe in the past,” the statement stated.