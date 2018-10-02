Late Dafinone was a patriotic Nigerian – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Sen.

David Dafinone, a Second Republic legislator who represented Bendel South, for- mer Bendel state as a patriotic Nige- rian whose services will be missed.

The President in condolence mes- sage yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Delta state, his business associates and friends, saying the senator, who was a re- nowned chartered accountant, lived a life of service to God, and the nation.

He commended the senator’s dis- position to serve the federal government whenever he was called upon, while always promoting democratic values and culture among his people.

The President prayed that the Al- mighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family

