Late Emir of Kontagora was a humble father – Etsu Nupe

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has described the death of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Umar-Namaska, as “a great loss to his family, Kontagora emirate, Niger state and Nigeria in general.”

Etsu Nupe, who was reacting to the death of the emir on Thursday in Abuja, said the death of the monarch was very painful and had created a wide vacuum which would be difficult to fill.

He expressed shock and sadness over the death of the emir, describing him as “a humble father known for fairness and justice.”

The Etsu Nupe added that he received with “profound sadness,” news of the passing away of the emir, adding: “On behalf of the Council of Traditional Rulers, I wish to extend our heartfelt commiseration to Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, the Kontagora Emirate Council, the people of Kontagora and Niger state on the passage of the highly respected monarch.”

He said the late emir showed love to people who live in his domain, irrespective of their tribe and religious inclination.

He also described the deceased as a “godly man, who has the interest of his subjects at heart above any other thing.”

According to him, “the late monarch lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation; his forgiving spirit was exceptional.”

The royal father urged the deceased’s family to sustain his good legacy, adding that he always put the unity of the country first.

He prayed that Allah would reward his soul with Al-Jannah Firdausi and to grant his immediate family the formidable fortitude to bear the loss.