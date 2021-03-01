Late ex-CAS Eduok buried, as A/Ibom donates land for ATSTC

The remains of the 12th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Late Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Essien Eduok, were laid to rest at his country home in Mbak Ekpe on the outskirts of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state amidst outpouring of encomiums and glowing tributes.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola on Saturday, the funeral service and interment ceremony attracted dignitaries and sympathizers from all walks of life including the current CAS, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, and the Executive Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

Late Air Marshal Eduok died on 6 January 2021 at the age of 73.

Speaking, AVM Amao described the late Air Marshal as an amiable personality, a man of valour and integrity and a great achiever, with unprecedented drive for success.

He said, “He was a mentor to so many of us both serving and retired. He was one of the best hands in the NAF who steered the tide of the Service towards the successes recorded in the past years. He changed the landscape of the Service and left the scene like a hero while the ovation was still reverberating.

“A warrior that he was, Air Marshal Eduok saw to the successful conclusion of the National Peace Enforcement efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone. Even in retirement, the late former CAS continued to make invaluable contributions to the development of the Service, with significant inputs towards the restructuring of the NAF to make it more effective in dealing with contemporary security challenges facing the Country. His contributions to NAF operations in pursuit of Nigeria’s national security and stability will forever be remembered.”

In in remark, Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed deep sense of loss and grief on behalf of the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom state, describing late Eduok as a quintessential Nigerian patriot and a good ambassador of the state.

Meanwhile, the Governor has approved 30 hectares of land to the NAF for the construction of NAF Air Traffic Services Training Centre (ATSTC) in Uyo.

AVM Amao disclosed this earlier during a courtesy call on the Governor on Friday.

Speaking during the courtesy call, Governor Emmanuel congratulated the CAS on his appointment and urged him to kick-start the construction of ATSTC without further delay.