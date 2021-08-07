Late ex-NFF President, Dominic Oneya, for burial Sept 10

The remains of former Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation), Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya, who died in his home in Warri on Thursday, will be buried on September 10, 2021.

The funeral rites would begin on September 9.

President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who met with the children of the departed former football boss in Warri on Saturday, also disclosed that a number of former NFF Presidents have accepted the invitation to attend the burial rites of their fallen colleague.

“The family has fixed the dates of 9th and 10th September 9 and 10 for the funeral rites. We are all still bowed by the demise of a man who was so healthy and full of life the day before. However, we can only give God the glory for his exemplary life. He was so high up there yet came down to everyone’s level in a remarkable character of humility and people skills. We will miss him dearly,” Pinnick.

Former NFF Presidents, Colonel Abdulmumini Aminu (1996-1999; and who like Oneya served as a military administrator during his time), Ibrahim Galadima (2002-2006), Sani Lulu Abdullahi (who served as vice president in the Dominic Oneya-led NFF administration and then took the reins between 2006 and 2010) and Aminu Mohammed Maigari (2010-2014) have all accepted invitation in principle to attend the funeral rites.

Former President Anthony Kojo Williams would be

unavoidably absent only as a result of another very important

engagement.

Oneya, a dignified former military chieftain who served as military

administrator of Kano and Benue States at different times, was

Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association between January 2000 and October 2002, handing over to Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima.