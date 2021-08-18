Late Mantu’s family stages 3rd day prayer in Abuja





The family of late deputy Senate President, Senator Nasiru Ibrahim Mantu, said the third day condolence prayer of their late father will hold Thursday, in Abuja.

A statement jointly signed by, Musa Ibrahim Mantu, and Barr. Umar Ibrahim Mantu, said the entire Mantu family wish to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Almighty Allah and to the general public for the amount of care, love and concern shown to the Mantu family at their trying period.

“Indeed, this loss is not only for the Mantu family but a loss to Plateau state, Nigeria and world as a whole. We pray Allah S.W.T in His

infinite mercy reward everybody abundantly, Amin,” the statement read.

The statement said the prayer session is scheduled for, Thursday August 21, at No 21 John J Kadiya close Asokoro Abuja.

It said: “COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.”

Late Senator Nasiru Ibrahim Mantu, died Monday night at an Abuja private hospital, while his funeral prayer and prayer took place in accordance with Islamic rites.