Late President Pierre Nkurunziza was true patriot – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday condoled with the government and people of Burundi over the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

In a condolence message, the president described the deceased as a true patriot.

“It is with profound grief and sadness that we received the news of the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza. President Nkurunziza was a true patriot that steered the country through turbulent times with wisdom and foresight.

“At this time of great pain and loss, the Government and people of Nigeria as well as myself, express our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Burundi. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the family of the President. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.