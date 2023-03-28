Late Tarakiri monarch, a father figure – Diri 

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has described the late Pere (King) of Tarakiri Clan, Richardford Orukari Bai Koroye, as a father figure who served his people with dedication.

Senator Diri stated this when he met with a high-powered delegation of the Tarakiri Council of Chiefs led by the regent of the clan, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, in Government House, Yenagoa, Monday.

The governor said the late monarch worked hard and contributed to the unity, peace and stability of his clan, the state and country as a whole.

He stated further that being a son of Tarakiri, the late king crowned him as a high chief of the kingdom and expressed his support towards giving the royal father a befitting funeral.

While acknowledging the importance of tradition in society, Diri stated that it unites and highlights the history of a people.

Earlier in his remarks, the Regent of Tarakiri Clan, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, said the purpose of the meeting was to formally inform the governor of the late monarch’s burial, which has been scheduled for April 13-15.

Chief Agbiki stated that after the passage of King Koroye, a formal announcement was made on December 19 last year to inform all the communities in the clan.

Agbiki said in line with the clan’s constitution, the chiefs met and elected him to act as regent pending when a new Pere would be elected for the clan.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

